International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.92 and last traded at $36.99. Approximately 187,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 654,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

International Seaways Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.34%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $905,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,134.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,944. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

