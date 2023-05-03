Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,091 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Intuit worth $81,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Intuit by 184,265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after acquiring an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,967,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $436.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

