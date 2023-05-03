Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.