Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $16.96.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
