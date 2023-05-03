Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,523,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 848,816 shares.The stock last traded at $20.60 and had previously closed at $20.54.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

