Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,599 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $16,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTH. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTH opened at $119.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.31 million, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $136.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.52.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

