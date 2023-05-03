Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 114,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 67,105 shares.The stock last traded at $73.00 and had previously closed at $71.90.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $556.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

