Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 114,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 67,105 shares.The stock last traded at $73.00 and had previously closed at $71.90.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a market cap of $556.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.