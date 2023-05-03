Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Up 11.2% in April

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 952,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
IVR traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $18.80.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 184.5% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 190.0% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More
