Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Up 11.2% in April

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 952,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

IVR traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -12.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 184.5% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 190.0% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.