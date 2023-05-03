Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

A number of research analysts have commented on IVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 98.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 149,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 268,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,042 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,067,000 after buying an additional 6,089,233 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

