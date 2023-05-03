Invesco Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $824,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $296,000. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

