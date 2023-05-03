Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VPV opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,077.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 105,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

