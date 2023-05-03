Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.8% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $319.94 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $334.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

