Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stake Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $34,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

