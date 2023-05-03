Investment House LLC Invests $648,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

TIP opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $120.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

