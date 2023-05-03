Investment House LLC Purchases New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 71,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $3,870,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $430.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

