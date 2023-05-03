Investment House LLC Sells 3,275 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,687 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TJX opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.