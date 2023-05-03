Investors Buy Large Volume of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 63,656 call options on the company. This is an increase of 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 49,071 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,935,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,520,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,779. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

