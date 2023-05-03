Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 78,004 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 96% compared to the typical volume of 39,868 put options.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA XOP traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.05. 5,767,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,682. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.43. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $170.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

