InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NVIV stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.84. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

