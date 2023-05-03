iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:LD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:LD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.77 and last traded at $47.77. 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.
iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38.
