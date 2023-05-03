IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Lowered to $134.00 at Benchmark

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Benchmark from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

Shares of IPGP opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,369,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $4,866,675. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 190,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 31.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 35,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 87.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

