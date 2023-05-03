IRadimed (IRMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect IRadimed to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRadimed Trading Down 0.9 %

IRMD opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $523.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.05. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $42.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at IRadimed

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,950 shares in the company, valued at $21,759,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $368,943.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,416,536.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,950 shares in the company, valued at $21,759,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,247 shares of company stock worth $4,035,287 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRMD shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading

