iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Reduced by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $99.60 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.239 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

