iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF (TSE:FIE) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF (TSE:FIE – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as 6.78 and last traded at 6.78. 108,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 143,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.80.

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.78.

