iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.58

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.58 and last traded at $71.34, with a volume of 1090169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.37.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 150,099 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,358,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

