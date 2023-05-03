iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 503.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747,768 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $62,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 150,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,358,000.

BATS:ICVT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 401,468 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

