iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.89. 1,122,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

