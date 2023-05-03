iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lifted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 66,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.89. The stock had a trading volume of 618,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.