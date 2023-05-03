iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Increased by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,513 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 5.0% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,643. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

