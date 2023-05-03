iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Agilis Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $21.04. 14,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,259. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $145.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.