iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.86

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.86 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 738096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 182,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

