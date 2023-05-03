iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 500.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,848 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EEM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,096,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,879,734. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.