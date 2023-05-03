iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.62

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.62 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 127633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,702,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

