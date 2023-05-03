iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.12

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.12 and last traded at $91.37, with a volume of 178172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.58.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.