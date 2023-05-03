iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.12

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.12 and last traded at $91.37, with a volume of 178172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.58.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.