iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $171.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.12 and a 200-day moving average of $180.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.