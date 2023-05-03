iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000.

Shares of IWO traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.96. 41,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,681. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $248.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.82. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

