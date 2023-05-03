iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.26. 709,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,713. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

