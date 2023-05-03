iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.46

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.46 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 196624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $666.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,560,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 932,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 484,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 623.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 327,549 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,804,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

