iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $234.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $250.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

