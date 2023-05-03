iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

IWV opened at $234.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $250.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.92 and its 200-day moving average is $228.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

