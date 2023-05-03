iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Reduced by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55,252 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,228,000 after acquiring an additional 82,586 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,720,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,405 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,997,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $88.81. The company had a trading volume of 73,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,897. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

