iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,931,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,378,000 after purchasing an additional 137,272 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 396,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.54. 25,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,558. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.68. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $197.77.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

