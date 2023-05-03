iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.26% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 144,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.54. 229,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

