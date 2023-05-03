Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Stock Performance
Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.
Isoray Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.