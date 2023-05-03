J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Up 11.2% in April

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 727,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Argus cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.
Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,958 shares of company stock worth $1,657,469. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance
NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $175.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,158. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.53. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
See Also
