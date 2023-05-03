J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Up 11.2% in April

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 727,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Argus cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,958 shares of company stock worth $1,657,469. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $175.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,158. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.53. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.