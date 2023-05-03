J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,865,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $507,648,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $466.32 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $469.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

