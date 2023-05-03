J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys New Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,629 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 217.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M.D.C. Price Performance

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDC opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Featured Articles

