J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,708.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,716.05 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,731.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,574.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,270.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.