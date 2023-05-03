J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,067,000 after purchasing an additional 696,312 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after purchasing an additional 631,429 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 785,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,651,000 after buying an additional 390,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4,245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after buying an additional 314,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.68.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

