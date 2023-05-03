J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

