J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

GIS stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $89.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

